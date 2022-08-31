INDIANAPOLIS — Food and lifestyle influencer Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, joins us every Wednesday with the low-down on things to see and do around Indy.

This week he shares the top three reasons to attend this weekend’s Butter 2 fine arts fair showcasing the work of more Black visual artists from around the country. The event takes place in three locations along the south side of The Stutz factory building in downtown Indy.

He brought along Alan Bacon, co-founder of the cultural development and creative agency GangGang, which organized the event.







1. The art and the artists

Butter is designed to celebrate the value that artists bring to communities, and this year the event features the work of more than 50 artists. Works from every artist are available for sale. More than 10 live performances are planned, plus artist workshops and walking tours of the historic area downtown.

2. Bigger and better

This is the second year for Butter, and the event is three times bigger with more DJs, more art installations and more creative professionals involved in the process. The event begins Thursday at 4 p.m. with a preview night and runs through Sunday evening. There’s a dance party Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight, and a $35 ticket grants you access to come and go all weekend.







3. Equitable process

Artists participate in the event free of charge and they keep 100% of the proceeds from sales.