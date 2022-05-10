Ayrton Houk has been racing for the Little Red Door Cancer Agency for two years now, using his role as a competitive open-wheel racing driver to raise awareness about the agency and Camp Little Red Door.

The camp is open to any child with cancer in the state of Indiana. Spots are open for overnight camp, Camp in the City and monthly activities, according to Fred Duncan, director and CEO of Little Red Door Cancer Agency.

Camp Little Red Door is the second-oldest camp for kids with cancer in the country. The annual event is hosted at Bradford Woods, a fully adaptive camp experience for kids at any stage of treatment. It’s entirely free for campers, who can bring a friend or sibling with them.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the camp for two years, but it’s back for 2022. Learn more about the camp here. And find more information about Ayrton here.