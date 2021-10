INDIANAPOLIS – Halloween is right around the corner, and Oliver Winery has you covered! Digital Marketing Manager, Casey Thompson joins us to show us how to make a Caramel Apple Mule! Recipe below:

Caramel Apple Mule

1.5 oz caramel vodka

4 oz Oliver’s Apple Pie wine

Ginger beer

Ice

Directions: Mix caramel vodka and Apple Pie wine in copper mule mug. Fill mug half-way with ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks.