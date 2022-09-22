



INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt Newman, creative for Amanda’s Exchange and Newman & Co., joined us Thursday to share the details of this free event, which takes place this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.





This is an all-ages event to shop clothing, jewelry, art, vintage items, home decor and more. Amanda’s Exchange, a consignment clothing, accessories and home decor shop located at 715 E. Carmel Drive near Keystone Avenue, hosts a similar vendor market in the spring.

For more information about the fall market, visit facebook.com/amandasexchange/events, follow Amanda’s Exchange on Instagram at @amandasmarket or call the stores at 317-573-4400.