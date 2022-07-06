





INDIANAPOLIS — Once a month, Carmel’s Arts & Design District hosts an evening event to celebrate the arts and bring the community together.

Meet Me on Main takes place the second Saturday of the month from 5-9 p.m. Meet local artists, check out the gallery walk, listen to live music, and browse local shops that stay open late for the event. There are activities for adults and kids, including a hands-on art project you can contribute to each month.







The event takes place year-round, but the musicians and activities change to keep the event fresh.

This Saturday, July 9, help put together pieces of a mosaic by Artist Nancy Keating, who regularly creates public art and installations for the city of Carmel.

Visit the Meet Me on Main event page for more information or call 317-571-ARTS.