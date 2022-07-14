



INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Carmel’s first official beer and wine festival takes place Saturday, July 30 from 3-8 p.m. at Midtown Plaza.

Brews on the Boulevard offers unlimited samples, food trucks and live music. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Anne O’Brien, project manager for the City of Carmel, and Jerry Conner, Bier Brewery and Taproom co-founder and one of the event vendors, joined us Wednesday to talk about this inaugural event.







Bier Brewery is a family-owned operation that launched in 2010. The original location is 5133 E. 65th St. in Indy and the Carmel taproom is at 13720 North Meridian Street.

General admission tickets to Brews on the Boulevard are $30 in advance and VIP tickets are $40. VIP ticket holders get in an hour early at 2 p.m. and receive a Brews & Barrels Trail gift bag.A limited number of same-day tickets will be sold for $35 via credit card only.

Go here for more information on the event or to buy tickets.

Attendees must be 21 or older, and IDs are required at the door.