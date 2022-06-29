





INDIANAPOLIS — Classic Cakes won best dessert at this year’s Zoobilation event, and now that we’ve tasted the key lime we understand why.

The Carmel bakery, in business for 27 years, won with its key lime cupcakes, but there’s also a full-size cake version that CEO and Cake Curator Megan Babuska brought to the show.

The key lime curd is made from scratch, and the cake version has the crust baked right into it.





Classic Cakes is also known for custom designs and artistry.

“What we love to do is make people’s dreams come true. If there’s something you want to do that’s wild like hang your wedding cake upside down from the ceiling, that’s us,” Babuska said.

(That really happened.)

Visit the Classic Cakes website for more information about the menu, cake flavors, taking a class, scheduling a tasting or joining the monthly Cupcake Club.

Custom orders book out well in advance, so it’s recommended to contact the bakery as soon as possible. Ready-made cakes are also available if you have a last-minute need.







