



INDIANAPOLIS — Internationally-known singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata performs twice this weekend at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. The shows, “Love Songs from Broadway and Beyond” feature classic and familiar tunes as well as his original songs.

Nunziata, who hails from Brooklyn but currently lives in Nashville, has performed all over the world to critical acclaim. He’s been called “America’s new romantic signing sensation,” lending his tenor voice to pop standards, classic jazz and classical-crossover, in addition to his originals.

On Thursday’s Indy Now, Nunziata performed his original song “I Found a Home” before sitting down to talk about his background, his career and the upcoming shows.





The shows are Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Feinstein’s website or at anthonynunziata.com.

Two local high school students will be included in the performances as Nunziata’s special guests — one each night. Both young women were students he mentored for the Songbook Academy over the summer. One attends Carmel High School and the other is a student at Guerin Catholic High School in Noblesville.

To keep up with Nunziata and his music, follow him on Facebook at @Anthony Nunziata or @nunzant.



