





INDIANAPOLIS — Pure Green Juice Bar got its start creating performance, endurance and recovery products for NFL teams before eventually deciding to franchise.

The Carmel location, which opened Memorial Day weekend at 591 Monon Boulevard, is the first in Indiana and one of about 20 nationwide.

Owner Alisa Jackson stopped by the show Thursday with her daughter to talk about what Pure Green offers and the company’s commitment to healthy, natural ingredients.







In addition to cold-pressed juices, Pure Green Carmel serves superfood smoothies, superfood toast, acai bowls, steel-cut oatmeal bowls and more. Everything is customizable to your tastes, and honey is the only sweetener available in the store.

Jackson is offering a special deal right now for Indy Now viewers. Mention that you saw Pure Green on the show for 10% off the tropical breeze smoothie.

Visit the Pure Green Carmel website for more information or to see the full menu. Connect with the store on Facebook and Instagram at @PureGreenCarmel.