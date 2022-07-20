



INDIANAPOLIS — Denise Baltimore of MassageLuxe in Carmel joined us to talk about the stress-relieving benefits of massage that contribute to your overall health.

“Massage is one of the best things you can do for your stress level. Actually, there’s a lot of research that shows it’s better than some forms of psychotherapy,” she said.

Massage reduces the stress hormone cortisol, lowers blood pressure and heart rate, and it can also reduce your risk of stroke and heart attack, she said.





Baltimore recommends getting a massage once a month in regular times, and more often if you’re going through a particularly difficult or stressful situation.

