Shannon Rogers, general manager of Osteria by Fabio Viviani in Carmel, can help. She showed us how to make the Kentucky Bee, a whiskey drink with honey, peach and sage flavors, and the Wandering Chauffer, a vodka cocktail with blackberries, elderberry flower and lavender.

Osteria recently opened in Market District’s restaurant space at 11505 N. Illinois Street. The patio space is now open with seating for 70, including couches and a covered area.



Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, best known for Bravo’s “Top Chef,” is a longtime restaurant and bar owner around the world. Carmel is the first Osteria location in a partnership with Market District and Giant Eagle, but the plan is to open several other locations nationwide.

Osteria is currently open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner service is coming soon, Rogers said.





