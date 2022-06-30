



INDIANAPOLIS — CarmelFest returns this year with a two-day festival, three fireworks shows, live music, the annual parade and more.

Jeff Worrell, a 30-year event volunteer and this year’s parade grand marshal, joined us Wednesday with longtime festival vendor Judi Carpenter of Aunt Jean’s Fun Foods.

Carpenter has been selling her popular kettle corn at the festival for 26 years, and she goes through 500 pounds or more of popcorn each time.





This year, CarmelFest takes place Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. The festival kicks off Sunday at 9 a.m. and the parade is Monday at 10:30 a.m.

There are two simultaneous fireworks shows Sunday night on separate ends of the city — one at West Park and one at Badger Field. The Monday night fireworks show takes place in the center of town off Industrial Drive. All fireworks shows start at 9:45 p.m.

Visit the CarmelFest website for additional information and a complete list of bands and performance times.







