Celebrate 2 special nights this weekend with the Indy Fuel

The Indy Fuel will celebrate a pair of special games this weekend.

Friday marks a DO317 Night, where fans can get $3 beers, $1 hot dogs and $7 limited edition t-shirts.

Blackhawks Night is Saturday as the team celebrates it affiliation with the NHL’s Chicago club. Anthem singer Jim Cornelison will attend, and there will be several Blackhawks-themed giveaways. Tickets start at $16.

Larry McQueary with the Indy Fuel joined Indy Now to discuss the fan experience. Learn more about the team at its website and find tickets here.

