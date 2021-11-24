Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night with the Indy Fuel

Saturday, Nov. 27, marks Marvel Super Hero Night for the Indy Fuel.
Larry McQueary, president of the Fuel, joined Indy Now (along with Nitro!) to let fans know what they can expect during the special night.
The Fuel take on the Fort Wayne Komets.
