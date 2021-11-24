Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night with the Indy Fuel

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

Saturday, Nov. 27, marks Marvel Super Hero Night for the Indy Fuel.

Larry McQueary, president of the Fuel, joined Indy Now (along with Nitro!) to let fans know what they can expect during the special night.

The Fuel take on the Fort Wayne Komets.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News