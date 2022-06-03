“Doctor Donut” Lee Marcum is feeling a little under the weather, but that won’t stop National Donut Day!

Dave Nantz from Jack’s Donuts joined Indy Now to discuss the big day and what locations have planned to help celebrate.

Dave also discusses the donut store’s “cake and make” kits, which took off during the pandemic and let families decorate their own donuts.

You can also enjoy “Jack Juice,” which is described as an all-natural, plant-based energy drink.

Learn more at the Jack’s Donuts website.