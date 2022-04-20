Celebrate National Record Store Day this Saturday at the largest independent record store in Indianapolis: Indy CD & Vinyl.

On Saturday, celebrate physical media with specific records that will only be available on National Record Store Day. Check out the list and make sure to get to Indy CD & Vinyl to support your favorite artists.

Indy CD & Vinyl will also be celebrating their 20th Anniversary on Sunday with a free party and festival. Stop by their location at 806 Broad Ripple Avenue for an outdoor music festival featuring performances by nine different artists. Food and beer will also be available.

Visit their website for more information. Don’t forget to stop by the merch booth and mention Indy Now for a chance to win free concert tickets!