INDIANAPOLIS — You may not have it marked down on your calendar, but June 17 is National Eat Your Vegetables Day. It falls in the middle of National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month.

Stacey Heiny, CEO of The Herban Farmacy, joined the Indy Now team to talk about ways to make your veggies taste even better!

Watch the video, to see why roasting veggies makes such a difference and the spices you can add to your food.

Remember, dietary guidelines recommend 2.5 cups of vegetables a day!