It’s May, which means thousands of people will head to Speedway to witness the Indy 500 and all its glory!

Did you know, many businesses in Speedway are owned by women who live in the community?

Lane Warner, owner of Lane Lewis Photography and Studio 1432 and Lisa Schmitz, who runs For the Love of Speedway brand stopped by Indy Now. They highlighted some of the female-owned businesses in Speedway.

You can see some of their products in the video attached to this story (including a cool headband) and read more here.