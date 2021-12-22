Be on Indy Now
Countdown to Colts Vs. Cardinals
December 25 2021 08:15 pm

Central Indiana’s best home holiday light decorations

Indy Now
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

Clark Griswold has nothing on some Indy area families. If one of your family holiday traditions includes driving around and looking at Christmas lights, Indy with Kids has the biggest and best list of over-the-top and beautifully decorated homes in central Indiana. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com shared a few of her favorite residential light displays just outside of Indy.


Find the full list of the best Christmas lights in Indianapolis on Indy with Kids.

Twitter: @indywithkids (https://twitter.com/indywithkids)
Facebook: @indywithkids (https://www.facebook.com/indywithkids)
Instagram: @indywithkids (https://www.instagram.com/indywithkids)
Website: https://indywithkids.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News