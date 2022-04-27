Want to get your Hoosier mom and Hoosier gift for Mother’s Day? Indiana Owned joined the Indy Now team to talk about local gifts you can get for any mother figure in your life.



The Indiana Owned Mother’s Day Gift Guide features specials from:

Send a Friend Lasagna

Becky the Bakester

Pam Hurst Designs

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa

The Rugged Company

Kim’s Key Lime Cookies

PopCon

Tribute Milestones

…and more from Indiana Gifts!

See the entire gift guide and pick out your favorites for yourself for Mom at IndianaOwned.com/mom! Looking for a gift to ship? Check out the Mother’s Day specials at shopindianagifts.com.

Looking for something to send? Ship gifts anywhere you need through our partner Indiana Gifts and get 10% off with the code FOX59!