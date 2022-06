It is summertime and maybe you have one of those kids that hates the hot weather. Or maybe you need something to do on a rainy day.

That’s where Kid’s Planet in Brownsburg comes in. They have play areas kids of ALL ages will love. Indy Now viewers can get a special discount 20% discount on admission when they mention they saw the segment.

Kid’s Planet also books birthday parties. Watch the video to see the three birthday themes!