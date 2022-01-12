Chef Kelsey Murphy is helping you elevate your tailgate dishes

INDIANAPOLIS – Chef Kelsey Murphy is talking about Wild Card Weekend football food! We are coming to the end of football season and the Superbowl is right around the corner. How can you elevate your typical football food? Chef Murphy has some great tips and recipes!

Instapot Pulled Pork

Serves 6

3-4lb pork shoulder

2T Smoked Paprika

2T Chili Powder

1T Salt

2tsp Cumin

2tsp Garlic powder

2tsp Onion Powder

1c Chicken Stock

1c BBq sauce

Trim Pork shoulder of excess fat and cut into 4in cubes. Set InstaPot to sear. Add 2T oil to bottom of pot and sear meat on each side. Once seared add in stock and BBq sauce and cook at high pressure for 50minutes. Let it complete natural release once completed. Shred and ready to use!

Pickled Red onion

1 red onion thinly sliced

3/4 c vinegar

1/4 c water

1.5tsp salt

1.2Tbsp Sugar

Place thinly sliced onions in mason jarPlace vinegar, water, salt, sugar in sauce pot and bring to boil. Cook until salt and sugar has dissolved. Pour vinegar mixture over the onions and store in fridge for at least 30 minutes. Your onions will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge.

Chef Murphy is currently doing private dinners in and around Indianapolis. You can contact her at chefkelseymurphy@gmail.com. She also tells Indy Now she is going to start working on a cookbook as well as launching her brand and YouTube Channel next month!