INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Tanorria Askew dropped by Tuesday in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day to show us how to take this classic sandwich to the next level.

The Indy-based personal chef and author of “Staples +5: 100 Simple Recipes to Make the Most of Your Pantry,” said it’s crucial to use high-quality butter and bread, plus a mix of several cheeses.







For this particular grilled cheese, she used a combination of Havarti, white cheddar and colby jack cheeses, plus an ingredient that never does us wrong: bacon jam.

“I know a quick and easy lunch is American cheese and some white bread, and that is totally OK,” she said. “But if you can amp things up … we’ve got a little sweet, a little umami, the salty from the cheese, the tangy from the cheese.

