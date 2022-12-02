INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony shows us how to make homemade corndogs, and he brings along two friends for his new feature, ‘The Block Bistro Play of the Week.’

Eighth graders Oscar Frye and Brady Lewis, who play on Brownburg’s All-Star team, just returned from Knoxville, Tennessee, where their team won the Rocky Top National Championship in a thrilling finish, scoring a touchdown with just two seconds left on the clock.

Anthony, owner and executive head chef of downtown Indy’s The Block Bistro and Grill, walked us through the fairly simple process of making corndogs at home — plus he had us a try something unexpected as a dipping sauce.

Got someone to nominate for ‘Play of the Week’? Send an email to info at the blockbistro.com or connect on Facebook or Instagram at @blockbistro.