INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony knows how to get the most out of fall when it comes to food.

Anthony, the Executive Head Chef and Owner of the Block & Bistro Grill in Indianapolis, joined the Indy Now crew on Friday to decorate carmel apples. In addition to crafting some autumn apples, Anthony added tips on how to craft the best fall treats.

Chef Terry also previewed his upcoming Halloween block party and food extravaganza, which will be held on Oct. 29 at 115 W. Market Street in Indy. The party, which is open to anyone 21 years or older, starts at 7 p.m. and is free until 10 p.m.

For more info on Chef Terry’s endeavors and the party, watch the Indy Now segment above.