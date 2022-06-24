INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony loves a good competition.

Anthony, owner of The Block Bistro and Grill, challenged Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to an ice cream taste test. Who can name more of these flavors by taste alone?

He also had us guess how many different flavors of ice cream exist, but we were way off (Ryan said 87; Jillian guessed 200). Correct answer: more than 1,000.







Anthony will be joining us every Friday for food, fun and laughs in our new “Terry on the Block” segment.

The Block Bistro and Grill, located in downtown Indy at 115 W. Market St., serves classic American cuisine with an urban twist