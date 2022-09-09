INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony started out his career as a sandwich artist, so these days, in addition to running The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, he owns a Subway franchise.

For Friday’s Terry on the Block segment, he brought along Vanessa Phillis from the store at 4008 Pendleton Pike to show the six new subs on the menu and talk about how they met.

Anthony gave Phillis her first job after meeting at a job fair. Two years later, she’s the store manager.

Chef Terry said he wants to give back to the community and give young people a chance to succeed.

He’s also running a contest for Indy Now viewers. Email the names of all 12 Subway Series Subs to info@theblockbistro.com for your chance to win a $25 gift card.