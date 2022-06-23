INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago, Eleri Ward was making an album at home in a closet.

Now she’s performing in front of thousands of people for the first time, touring with Josh Groban as his opening act.

“It’s such a whirlwind,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful experience and I can’t wait to see how it changes and grows over the summer.”

Ward stopped by Indy Now ahead of her show at Ruoff Music Center to perform the song “Johanna” by Stephen Sondheim. Watch the clip to hear her amazing voice — when we called it angelic we weren’t kidding.

Check out more of Ward’s music on her website, on music streaming apps or follow her on social media. She released a new single, “Another Hundred People,” last week and plans to release a couple more singles later this summer as the tour continues.