





INDIANAPOLIS — Shauna Williams’ goal is to let you enjoy your child’s party or another special event as if you were a guest.

Williams, owner of Once Upon a Party, specializes in balloon decor, balloon twisting, face painting, glitter tattoos and more. She’s a former teacher who started this business 11 years ago.

The pandemic has been tough for the party business, particularly in the early days when no one was hosting gatherings, but Williams adapted and survived by adding balloon decor to her services.











“People needed an alternative way to celebrate … but still make it special,” she said.

Williams creates balloon displays, arches, wreaths, garlands, bouquets and more to transform your space into a fun, festive atmosphere.

She brought along neighbor Tori to model one of her face painting designs. If you’re having a pool party or a similar outdoor gathering, you can opt for waterproof glitter tattoos instead.





