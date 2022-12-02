INDIANAPOLIS — If you love chocolate and caffeine, the latest creation from Kylee’s Kitchen is right up your alley.

Kylee Scales showed us an easy way to make a twist on hot cocoa bombs that incorporate instant coffee. They’re great to give as holiday gifts, she said.

Here are the recipes so you can try them at home.

Peppermint mocha meltables

Yield: 4 servings

Specialty equipment needed

Snowflake silicon mold (or other festive mold)

Ingredients

12 ounces dark chocolate

4 Tablespoons instant dark roast coffee

1 Tablespoon powdered creamer

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

Directions for meltables

Add chocolate to microwave-safe bowl. Heat chocolate in 20-second increments, stirring after every increment, until melted. Stir in instant coffee, powdered creamer, and peppermint extract. Divide mixture between four molds. Place mold on baking sheet and tap baking sheet on counter several times to remove air bubbles. Place baking sheet with molds in refrigerator and allow to set up for at least 10 minutes. Remove meltables from molds and package as desired.

Gingerbread latte meltables

Yield: 4 servings

Specialty equipment needed

Gingerbread man silicon mold (or other festive mold)

Ingredients

12 ounces white chocolate

4 Tablespoons instant dark roast coffee

1 Tablespoon powdered creamer

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

Directions for meltables

Add chocolate to microwave-safe bowl. Heat chocolate in 20-second increments, stirring after every increment, until melted. Stir in instant coffee, powdered creamer, and spices. Divide mixture between four molds. Place mold on baking sheet and tap baking sheet on counter several times to remove air bubbles. Place baking sheet with molds in refrigerator and allow to set up for at least 10 minutes. Remove meltables from molds and package as desired.

Directions for making drinks

Add gingerbread latte meltable to mug. Pour 12 ounces of very hot milk over meltable. Stir to combine.

Check out more of Kylee’s creative recipes on her Kylee’s Kitchen blog or follow her on Instagram at @kyleekathryn.