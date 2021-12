Christmas gift ideas for the photography lover

Our friends at Roberts Camera stopped by with Christmas gift ideas for anyone who loves photography or videography. From books to high-end cameras, they have something for everyone.

They showed us a vlogger kit, lights, cameras and more. Roberts Camera says they are seeing more people getting back into film photographer. Roberts Camera sells used camera gear if that’s something you or someone you know would be interested in.

This December, Roberts Camera is hosting its Winter Market Days. Vendors from Canon, Sony, Nikon and more will be on site to answer any questions.