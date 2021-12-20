Repurpose these unexpected items around the house to decorate your holiday dinner table

INDIANAPOLIS — Got a few paint cans sitting in the garage?

Maybe some extra Amazon boxes in the house? (We know you do.) A bag of oranges in the fridge?

Eric J. Scott and Michael Hansen of Open Gate Design & Decor dropped by to share tips for creating a lovely tablescape with stuff you already have.

Based in Anderson, Open Gate is a full-service interior design firm. Scott is co-founder and one of three lead designers. Hansen is also a lead designer.

A few of their tips:

Use items of various sizes like paint cans and boxes under your tablecloth to bring height to your design.

Don’t have a holiday tablecloth? Use a pretty sheet.

Get your greenery outside. If you have a pine tree in your yard, gather up some branches and pinecones. The scent of pine will add to ambiance.

Grab whatever fruit you have in the fridge and arrange it in a bowl.