Repurpose these unexpected items around the house to decorate your holiday dinner table

INDIANAPOLIS — Got a few paint cans sitting in the garage?
Maybe some extra Amazon boxes in the house? (We know you do.) A bag of oranges in the fridge?
Eric J. Scott and Michael Hansen of Open Gate Design & Decor dropped by to share tips for creating a lovely tablescape with stuff you already have.
Based in Anderson, Open Gate is a full-service interior design firm. Scott is co-founder and one of three lead designers. Hansen is also a lead designer.
A few of their tips:
- Use items of various sizes like paint cans and boxes under your tablecloth to bring height to your design.
- Don’t have a holiday tablecloth? Use a pretty sheet.
- Get your greenery outside. If you have a pine tree in your yard, gather up some branches and pinecones. The scent of pine will add to ambiance.
- Grab whatever fruit you have in the fridge and arrange it in a bowl.