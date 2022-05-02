



INDIANAPOLIS — Cardinal Spirits has a beverage for Cinco de Mayo, whether you want to get fancy like a mixologist or pop open a can.

Erica Sagon, director of communications for the Bloomington craft distillery, popped by to let us try the newly-released Florita Tequila Soda canned cocktail, plus she shared Cardinal’s ‘secret’ margarita recipe.

Check out the marg recipe below, and look for the new canned cocktail at Indy-area Kroger stores, Big Red Liquors or independent liquor stores.

CARDINAL’S NOT-SO-SECRET (ANYMORE) VALENCIA MARGARITA

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces tequila

¾ ounce Cardinal Spirits Valencia Triple Sec

¾ ounce lime juice (freshly squeezed, if possible)

¼ ounce simple syrup

Lime wedge, for garnish

Coarse salt, for rimming the glass

INSTRUCTIONS

Prep the salted rim of the glass. Pour coarse salt onto a plate. Wet the rim of the glass, then dip the rim into the salt to coat. Add all ingredients except garnish to a shaker with ice; shake well. Strain into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice, then garnish with a lime wedge.

MAKE IT A BRAMBLE MARG

Float a bit of Cardinal Spirits Bramble black raspberry vodka on top of your margarita to give it a lush, fruity lift. You could go lighter on the tequila to keep the overall amount of alcohol in check.