INDIANAPOLIS — Cardinal Spirits has a beverage for Cinco de Mayo, whether you want to get fancy like a mixologist or pop open a can.
Erica Sagon, director of communications for the Bloomington craft distillery, popped by to let us try the newly-released Florita Tequila Soda canned cocktail, plus she shared Cardinal’s ‘secret’ margarita recipe.
Check out the marg recipe below, and look for the new canned cocktail at Indy-area Kroger stores, Big Red Liquors or independent liquor stores.
CARDINAL’S NOT-SO-SECRET (ANYMORE) VALENCIA MARGARITA
INGREDIENTS
2 ounces tequila
¾ ounce Cardinal Spirits Valencia Triple Sec
¾ ounce lime juice (freshly squeezed, if possible)
¼ ounce simple syrup
Lime wedge, for garnish
Coarse salt, for rimming the glass
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prep the salted rim of the glass. Pour coarse salt onto a plate. Wet the rim of the glass, then dip the rim into the salt to coat.
- Add all ingredients except garnish to a shaker with ice; shake well.
- Strain into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice, then garnish with a lime wedge.
MAKE IT A BRAMBLE MARG
Float a bit of Cardinal Spirits Bramble black raspberry vodka on top of your margarita to give it a lush, fruity lift. You could go lighter on the tequila to keep the overall amount of alcohol in check.