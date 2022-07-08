





INDIANAPOLIS — Did you know Peru, Indiana is called the Circus Capital of the World?

Peru has hosted circuses since the early 1900s, and professional circus acts often wintered there. The town started an amateur circus featuring local kids 60 years ago, and the tradition has continued ever since.

The show features 220 kids — all from Miami County — who train for months before the show. Kids can start auditioning at age 7 and they’re eligible to participate until age 21.

Acts include the high wire, juggling, aerials, tumbling, trampoline acts, the high-flying trapeze and much more set to the music of a circus band.

