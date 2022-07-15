



INDIANAPOLIS — Jeanine Bobenmoyer has picked up (and shared) quite a few mom hacks along the way.

The City Moms founder dropped by Friday with three diaper bag hacks that will make your life easier on the go:

Repurpose an old container of disinfectant wipes (after it’s cleaned) by filling it with baby wipes. The wipes will stay moist and you’ll be able to use them with one hand.

Carry wet bags or reusable gallon storage bags to use for dirty items, keeping them separate from the clean stuff and reducing any bad smells.

When changing a diaper on the go, roll up the onesie to cover your baby’s arms (like swaddling) so you can change them faster without arms in the way.

Visit The City Moms website for more parenting tips, ideas, fun and commiseration. Just posted to the blog: back-to-school hacks for kindergarteners through high schoolers.