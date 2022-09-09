





INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll.

The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana.

Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.

Conner Prairie Headless Horseman Festival — This popular annual event is fun for kids and parents alike. There’s a haunted hayride through the grounds, a barrel train ride for the little kids, a haunted maze, carnival games, a live DJ, food, a magic show and more.

Children’s Museum Haunted House — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis often makes these lists, but that’s because it’s the largest children’s museum in the world and they’re constantly putting on special events. This year’s theme for the elaborate haunted house is Game Night Fright. It’s open Oct. 12-30, and there are special lights-on hours for those who scare easily.

Penn & Beech Candle Co. — You can bring the kids or make this an adults-only outing. You’ll make candles with one-of-a-kind custom scents and they’re ready to pick up in just a few hours.

For more fall bucket-list ideas — 50 in total — visit The City Mom’s blog.