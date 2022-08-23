INDIANAPOLIS – Colts games are super family-friendly! Kids 2 and under get free admission to games! The City Moms has some great tips and ideas to make going to a Colts game a family day!

The Colts offer a lot of additional activities kids will love. Check the Colts Events Calendar on their website as you start planning your trip. In addition to all the normal fun activities like being in your seats to watch the team come out of the tunnel and bumping into Blue the Colts mascot, the Colts are partnering with Marvel this year! You can also stop by Guest Kiosk for coloring books and crayons!

Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.