



INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer-songwriter and Indiana native Clayton Anderson is releasing a new album Friday, his first full-length LP since 2014’s “Right Where I Belong.”

The album is called “Made in the USA,” and Anderson performed one of the singles, a song about being ghosted called “Let Me Go,” live on Indy Now Tuesday.

Anderson was on Indy Now our first week on the air, he has guest-hosted the show, and he’s remained one of our favorite recurring guests, so we had to have him back for our one-year anniversary.







Anderson is performing at The Vogue in Broad Ripple this Friday, Sept. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

He’s also performing at the free Colts Home Opener Concert on Sunday, Sept. 25 with The Red Clay Strays. Touchdown Town opens outside the stadium at 10 a.m., The Red Clay Strays start at 10:05 and Anderson takes the stage from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m.

For a full list of Anderson’s upcoming shows, including many in the Indy area, visit claytonandersonofficial.com.