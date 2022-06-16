INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Clayton Anderson, an Indiana native and friend of the show, joined us Thursday to perform his new single, “Made in the U.S.A.”

Anderson described it as kind of an American love song.

“There’s been so much negativity, I think, around the flag and around our county, and I wanted to do something more positive,” he said.





Anderson, who performed with a band of fellow Hoosier musicians, said his upcoming album is the deepest he’s gone as far as songwriting, but he still needs to have those fun, feel good songs.

You can catch Anderson Fourth of July weekend performing in Angola, Indiana as part of his Lake Tour. Visit his website to check out upcoming stops on the tour or get tickets.

“If you haven’t been, it’s so much fun and we have a blast doing it,” he said. It’s bananas.”

Of course, while Anderson was here we had to give a shoutout to his grandma, Viola Rose, who lives in Indian and watches the show.