INDIANAPOLIS — Our favorite Indiana-bred country singer came back to perform his new song and update us on a huge milestone in his career.

Bedford-native Clayton Anderson and his band performed “Show Me Your Fish,” a song partially inspired by growing up fishing with his grandfather but also influenced by the plethora of photos on social media and dating sites where someone is holding up a fish.

Anderson stuck around after to chat with Indy Now Host Jillian Deam about another one of his songs, “Get After It,’ landing in a national Ford commercial.

“The crazy thing is, I used to be a big Chevy guy because they fed our family. My dad worked for General Motors. But now this happened and I’m like, ‘Big Ford guy now. Big Ford guy,'” he said, laughing.

Anderson has one request for all you fishermen and women out there: The next time you go fishing, post a video on Instagram Reels or Tik Tok using his new song.