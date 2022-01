INDIANAPOLIS — After Cari Hahn had battled bilateral breast cancer, she needed an outlet, and she needed to get rid of all the toxic products in her house.

Using her degree in art therapy, she founded Clutch and Kindle, where she creates and sells clean and natural products such as candles, sprays and even repurposed firehose items.

From now through January 9, anyone using the code “INDYNOW” will get 10 percent off their order.