Cocktails to add spirit to your holiday get-togethers

Looking to add some spirit to your holiday get-togethers? Check out these great holiday cocktails made with Bearface Whiskey and Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin.
Cocktail recipes by Mark Anthony Crafted Spirits:
Maple Old Fashioned
- Ingredients
- 2oz Bearface Whisky
- 2 teaspoons of maple syrup
- 2 dashes whiskey barrel aged bitters
- 1 slice orange peel (for garnish)
- Preparation
- Add ice to a lowball glass or tumbler – along with the whisky, maple syrup and bitters.
- Stir gently with a bar spoon.
- Garnish with an orange peel.
Holiday Gin Fizz
- Ingredients
- 2oz Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon rosemary simple syrup
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
- Splash of club soda
- Rosemary sprigs & pomegranate arils (for garnish)
- Preparation
- Mix gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and pomegranate juice in a shaker with ice.
- Shake vigorously, then pour over ice in a lowball glass.
- Top with club soda and stir gently.
- Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a large spoonful of pomegranate arils.