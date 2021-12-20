Be on Indy Now

Cocktails to add spirit to your holiday get-togethers

Looking to add some spirit to your holiday get-togethers? Check out these great holiday cocktails made with Bearface Whiskey and Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin.

Cocktail recipes by Mark Anthony Crafted Spirits:

Maple Old Fashioned

  • Ingredients
    • 2oz Bearface Whisky
    • 2 teaspoons of maple syrup
    • 2 dashes whiskey barrel aged bitters
    • 1 slice orange peel (for garnish)
  • Preparation
    • Add ice to a lowball glass or tumbler – along with the whisky, maple syrup and bitters.
    • Stir gently with a bar spoon.
    • Garnish with an orange peel.

Holiday Gin Fizz

  • Ingredients
    • 2oz Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin
    • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon rosemary simple syrup
    • 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
    • Splash of club soda
    • Rosemary sprigs & pomegranate arils (for garnish)
  • Preparation
    • Mix gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and pomegranate juice in a shaker with ice.
    • Shake vigorously, then pour over ice in a lowball glass.
    • Top with club soda and stir gently.
    • Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a large spoonful of pomegranate arils.

