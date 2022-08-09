INDIANAPOLIS — For a nice, fresh, cold-pressed organic juice in Indianapolis, 317 Juicery could be your new go-to.

The local Indianapolis business provides non-pasteurized juices which 317 Juicery co-owner Tyler Richardson said will taste entirely different than other store-bought juices.

Richardson explained Tuesday on Indy Now that cold-pressed juices means that the fruits and vegetables used to make the juice are never heated, preserving a flavor lost in other juice making methods.

All the fruits and vegatables that 317 Juicery use in their juices are certified organic and fresh, Richardson said.

For more information on 317 Juicery, visit their website here or watch the full Indy Now segment above.