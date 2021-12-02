Come have ‘A Merry Prairie Holiday’ at Conner Prairie

INDIANAPOLIS — Back for its third year, A Merry Prairie Holiday, returns to Conner Prairie. There are magical experiences for all ages! Do the polar bear plunge or take some selfies with Santa.

The Reynolds lights are back, too. There are new displays this year that will be sure to have your family in awe.

A Merry Prairie Holiday is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until December 19th. Get your tickets now and learn more.

Watch the video above for a laugh to see how Trinket the Elf knows who’s on the naughty or nice list!