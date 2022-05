INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Costaki Economopoulos stops by Indy Now ahead of his performances this weekend. Costaki’s upcoming performances include Thursday, May 5th at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Martinsville, Friday, May 6th at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Lebanon, and Saturday, May 7th at 8 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Plainfield (Post #3207).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction