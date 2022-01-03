Command Coffee’s new seasonal drinks come sweet and spicy

Command Coffee is rolling out a new batch of delicious and daring seasonal drinks to start 2022 off with a kick.

For those looking to try something new, throw some lava in your java with the new Spicy Gingerbread Latte that balances the sweet taste of gingerbread with a kick of hot sauce.

Rather start your day off with something sweet? Command Coffee is also offering a Cholcate Chai Tea Latte and a Maple Brown Sugar Machiatto.

Whatever your choice, make sure to stop by Command Coffee before they’re gone.