It’s called one of the ultimate foodie events of the year.

“Cheftacular” is a cooking competition that pairs Carmel High School culinary students with local working chefs.

The teams are then challenged to make a dish based around a special ingredient.

This year, there are 22 chefs and 22 different featured ingredients.

Carmel High School culinary instructor Nick Carter and Cheftacular contestant and Manele Cafe executive chef Sarah Holland stopped by Indy Now to talk about the competition.

Cheftacular is Monday, May 2. You can buy tickets here.