Convenient on-demand car care without leaving your house using Spiffy!

INDIANAPOLIS -- Shoppers are getting ready for Black Friday after last year saw numerous stores close their doors on Thanksgiving night due to COVID concerns. It appears more companies are carrying on that tradition this year.

Spots like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target opened Friday morning. You can find a complete list of openings at the bottom of this story. Consumers will be searching for big savings on Black Friday, but financial experts say the rush has already begun. Fears over supply chain issues are pushing some shoppers to their gifts earlier.