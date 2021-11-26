Convenient on-demand car care without leaving your house using Spiffy! Indy Now Posted: Nov 26, 2021 / 11:28 AM EST / Updated: Nov 26, 2021 / 11:28 AM EST Close You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter Subscribe Now Breaking News Sign Up Indy Now Staples Need work done on your car but don’t want to bare the cold? Neither do we! So, check out Spiffy! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction