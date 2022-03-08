INDIANAPOLIS — Starting from humble beginnings at a goat farm, Cookies by Kelsey is quickly becoming the G.O.A.T. of gluten-free bakeries.

Kelsey started making cookies in Christmas 2020 with her mom, who was going through chemotherapy at the time. Suddenly, her mom was not able to process gluten or rice, posing an issue to their cookie tradition.

Kelsey set out to make a cookie that was allergy-friendly, but still tasted and looked good. She developed a gluten-free recipe that she still uses to this day.

As she started making more, people started asking for their own custom cookies, and her business found its start.

You can check out Kelsey’s cookies at her Facebook or Instagram.