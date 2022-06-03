INDIANAPOLIS — Summer event season is here. An Indianapolis company gives us some tips to ensure we have the hottest food and drink items to entice our guests.

Crystal Catering is Indy’s catering and events leader, offering full-service event management at premier venues throughout the city, and they just celebrated the grand opening of their newest venue, The Heirloom at N. K. Hurst.

They showed us some of the many ways to serve watermelon at our summer events.

Watermelon Ceviche with Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Fresno Chileswith Goat Cheese Mousse

2. Grilled Watermelon Salad with Mixed Greens, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Cashews, and Pickled Fennel with a Honey Vinaigrette Drizzle

3. Watermelon Dessert Charcuterie Plate with Compressed Watermelon, Cantaloupe Spheres, Chopped Kiwi and Mango, Almonds, and MascarponeMousse with Fennel and Edible Flower Garnish